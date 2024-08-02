Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 707,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines
In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Country Airlines
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.