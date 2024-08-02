Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 707,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.