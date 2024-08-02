SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $870.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

