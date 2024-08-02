Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $631.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $821.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.16. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $98,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

