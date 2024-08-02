Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 92881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.
Supremex Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.80 million. Supremex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.6295681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Supremex Announces Dividend
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.
