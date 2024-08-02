Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 92881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Supremex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.80 million. Supremex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.6295681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

Supremex Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.