Susquehanna Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $180.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of RCL opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

