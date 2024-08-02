SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 45,332 Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gryphon Digital Mining

In other Gryphon Digital Mining news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Gryphon Digital Mining

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.