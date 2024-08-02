SVB Wealth LLC Has $133,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

