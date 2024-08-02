Sylogist Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sylogist in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$10.43 on Friday. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$6.46 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
