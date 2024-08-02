Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $24.61 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

