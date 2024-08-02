Synapse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Synapse has a total market cap of $74.18 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,362,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

