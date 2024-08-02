Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.65 EPS.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

SYY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,724. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

