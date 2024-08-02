T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.0 %

TMUS stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.92 and a 200 day moving average of $167.69. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,199,458 shares of company stock worth $715,113,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

