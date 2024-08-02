T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $187.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $187.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,009,788 shares of company stock worth $683,888,026 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

