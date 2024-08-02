Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

