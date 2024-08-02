Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.30.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.