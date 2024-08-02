TD Cowen Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $60.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

