TD Cowen Trims Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Target Price to $165.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $147.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,192,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

