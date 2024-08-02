TD Cowen Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

MCHP stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

