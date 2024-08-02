TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. TDK had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion.

TDK Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of TTDKY stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. 23,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. TDK has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get TDK alerts:

About TDK

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.