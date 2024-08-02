TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. TDK had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion.
TDK Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of TTDKY stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. 23,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. TDK has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70.
