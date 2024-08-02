Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 1,804,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

