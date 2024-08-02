Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.57.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.13. 745,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,837. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

