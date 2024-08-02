Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

NYSE TFX opened at $220.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

