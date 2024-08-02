Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.57.

Shares of TFX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,837. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average of $221.54.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $118,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6,428.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

