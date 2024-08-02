Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex updated its FY24 guidance to $13.80-14.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.800-14.200 EPS.

NYSE:TFX traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,562. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day moving average is $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

