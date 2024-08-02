Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Telefónica by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -143.75%.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.