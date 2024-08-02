Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica
Telefónica Stock Down 0.4 %
Telefónica stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefónica Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -143.75%.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
