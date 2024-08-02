TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61-2.665 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.26 million, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.