TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61-2.665 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.
Shares of TIXT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.26 million, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
