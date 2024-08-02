Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $97,103.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.