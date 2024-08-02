Tenable’s (TENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

