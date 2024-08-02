Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $425.07 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $425.07 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,436,976,840,994 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

