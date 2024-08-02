Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.35

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Terra has a market capitalization of $283.81 million and $33.18 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 810,220,050 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

