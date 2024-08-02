Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $209.06 and last traded at $209.18. 29,935,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 100,519,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,719 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,968. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

