Tesla’s (TSLA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $232.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $741.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.