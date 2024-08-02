Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tetragon Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Tetragon Financial stock opened at GBX 10.14 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.95. Tetragon Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.45 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

