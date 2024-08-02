Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tetragon Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Tetragon Financial stock opened at GBX 10.14 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.95. Tetragon Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.45 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45.
About Tetragon Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tetragon Financial
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Analysts Expect At Least 60% Upside In This Fintech
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Meta Platforms: Rotation or Not, It’s Rally On For This AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.