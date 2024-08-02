Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,420. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.