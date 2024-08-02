Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 2,985,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,171. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,752,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

