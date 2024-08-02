Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 174.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after buying an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,136,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $844.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $852.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.