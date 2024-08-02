TFI International (TSE:TFII) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$221.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$217.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark increased their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$194.38.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$211.36 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$144.42 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$197.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$196.35. The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

In related news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. Also, Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.60. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

