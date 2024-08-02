TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 408,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,119. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock worth $277,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

