TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $191.15 million during the quarter.
TFS Financial Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.68. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
TFS Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.
TFSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
TFS Financial Company Profile
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.
