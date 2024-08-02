The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 60,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ALL traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $175.46. The company had a trading volume of 915,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.