The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AZEK Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

