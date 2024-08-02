The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 6,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $64.64. 4,557,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

