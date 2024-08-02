The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 127,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,639,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 7,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $12.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,874,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,690. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

