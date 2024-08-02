The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,730,863 shares of company stock worth $61,224,447. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 358.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 1,345,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

