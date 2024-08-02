The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.66

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 46438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,907,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730,863 shares of company stock valued at $61,224,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

