The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.62 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

