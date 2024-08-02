The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $97.07 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $95.81 and a 52-week high of $175.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

