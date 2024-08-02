The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Sell

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the software’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.00, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $469,097.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,376.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,114,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

