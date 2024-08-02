The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 17th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

