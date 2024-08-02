The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $52,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 271,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 223,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

